DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — I-75 will soon see intermittent full closures across multiple counties in January.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, drivers can expect delays on I-75 in Montgomery County and on the Shelby/Auglaize County line.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, I-75 will experience 15-minute intermittent periods of full closure between the Shelby/Auglaize County line and Lock Two Road from 7 to 9 a.m.

On Sunday, Jan. 21, I-75 between State Route 4 and Wagner Ford Road will also experience 15-minute intermittent full closures from 7 to 9 a.m.

During both closures, traffic will be maintained in a rolling roadblock with law enforcement officers.

The closures will allow crews to complete overhead work.

Find long-term traffic advisories impacting I-75 on ODOT’s website.