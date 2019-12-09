Up and down precip totals in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –

Rain continues to fall across the Miami Valley on Monday evening. As of Dec. 9, the Dayton International Airport has recorded measurable precipitation 129 days in 2019. That’s 38% of the year.

The liquid total since Jan. 1 is 40.60 inches as of 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. Dayton is just 1.82 inches above normal after the year started with abundant flooding across the region.

Most of the precipitation fell during the first half of the year. February saw a surplus of 3.91 inches of water for the month.

Flooding was an issue through the spring. Precipitation totals remained above normal each month through May. Since then four of the last six months have produced below normal precipitation anomalies.

By Aug. 6, parts of the Miami Valley were showing up abnormally dry on the drought monitor. From there, conditions only worsened.

By Sept. 10 Clarke and Miami Valley were experiencing moderate drought conditions.

This trend continued into the fall. By Oct. 26 most of the Miami Valley fell into the Moderate drought category.

Drought conditions were quickly eliminated as more than 2 inches of rain fell the last week of Oct. The month ended with a 0.36″ surplus, but the abundant rain did not last for long. We only saw 1.6″ of rain for the month of November. The good news is the cooler weather, and cloudy skies helped the moisture stay in the soil. The Miami Valley is currently drought-free.

Scattered rain continues into Tuesday morning. The last time the Miami Valley saw at least 0.6 inches of rain in one day was Oct. 30.

The rainfall on Dec. 9 will help keep the Miami Valley drought-free.

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a greater potential for above-normal precip for the month of December. It looks like 2019 will end with precip totals just above normal.

