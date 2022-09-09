TRENTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A coyote wandered into an Ohio home on Friday, spending nearly an hour in the family’s bathroom before it was discovered.

According to the Trenton Police department, officers were dispatched to a Trenton home around 5:18 a.m. on calls that the family had found an animal in their first-floor bathroom. The family reportedly did not want to get close to the creature.

When officers arrived, they found an adult coyote hiding behind the toilet. According to police, the animal had let itself in through a front door that had been left open while the family was packing for a trip only an hour before. At one point, a family member even made use of the bathroom without noticing the coyote inside.

Police were able to safely evict the coyote from the home and release it.

“As a reminder, our city is surrounded by rural/agricultural areas that these animals call home,” the police said. “Please keep small pets and animals in mind during the evening hours, and please report any suspicious activity to our office”

(Trenton Police Department)

(Trenton Police Department)