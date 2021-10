After some patchy morning fog, expect sunshine mixed with clouds today and well above normal highs. Normal high is 69.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and warm. Low 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High near 85. Record high is 86/2010

Continued above normal for the next week with highs around 80 and very little chances of rain.