DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)_Saturday morning, some Dayton residents were met with the Mayor and other city leaders knocking at their door to encourage them to fill out the 2020 Census. This was part of the Census Caravan that traveled to various neighborhoods raising awareness for filling out the census.

"Most of the neighborhoods that we will be going through today have a response rate of less than 41 percent. We're just making sure that the residents see that we're out here and its not too late to respond to the 2020 census," explained Nikol Miller, the chair of the Dayton Montgomery County Complete Count Committee.