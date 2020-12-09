University of Dayton releases plans for spring semester

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton announced its reopening plans for the spring semester. It is working to resume in-person courses on February 1.

“Testing technologies have advanced to make it a better proposition to get everybody on campus. And it’s easier moving because we don’t have students who need to move all of their materials,” said Eric Spina, the president of the University of Dayton.

Student arrival will be phased between January 15-31 with 500-600 students scheduled to move in each day. All undergraduate and graduate students who live in university housing will be tested upon arrival, with rapid results in 20-30 minutes.

“Students have proven from mid-September on that they know how to follow protocols so that they can remain on campus…Keep the positivity rate low,” Spina said. “When we ended the semester with a 0.5% positivity rate which is really extraordinary.”

Classes will be remote from January 19-31, with in-person classes set to begin February 1.

“I wish we could kind of speed up this process. I feel like I’m kind of sick of being at home and over zoom or just being out of the classroom. I feel I learn the best in the classroom,” said Michael Drobnick, a junior at UD. “I’m getting into my major and stuff, and I kind of need that in-person aspect especially with presentations and stuff like that. I really feel like I’m missing out on a lot,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to being back in the classroom. Being close to the professors and talking to them after class gives you more interaction and better learning,” said David Jeziorowski.

All undergraduate students — residential, commuter and those living in landlord houses — as well as graduate students who live in University housing, must sign up for an arrival date to complete check-in procedures for spring semester. Sign-ups start at noon Dec. 14. Click here to register.