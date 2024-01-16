Related video: $390K grant to prepare UD students for Intel jobs.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — University of Dayton Libraries were awarded a national prize for their focus on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The 2024 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity (LEAD) prize is a national honor for “commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” according to a release from the university.

The award comes from Insight into Diversity Magazine, a comprehensive diversity and inclusion publication.

The Libraries intends to expand collections centered on underrepresented communities, while also continuing to offer paid year-long internships for underrepresented students to pursue librarianship and information studies.

Programming and workforce development initiatives are also in place at the University Libraries.

“We know inclusive excellence is not a series of boxes to be checked off; it’s a continuous cycle of working with each other and taking chances to try new things in order to create better outcomes for everyone,” said Ione T. Damasco, associate dean for inclusive excellence and organizational development.