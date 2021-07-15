Unemployment benefit claims down; local industries still struggling to find employees

DAYTON , Ohio (WDTN) – Even with The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services reporting 947 fewer unemployment claims than last week, many industries like restaurants, are struggling to find employees. “Most restaurants, businesses, retail especially aren’t set up to provide because staffing has been quite the challenge,” said Pizza Bandit Owner Brian Johnson.

Johnson says he’s had to get creative to find ways to accommodate customers. “You see a lot of places reducing service hours, and quite frankly we’ve been wanting to expand pizza bandits hours, but we’re just not able to do that until we get more people on staff,” said Johnson.

Here in Montgomery County, Public Information Officer Mike Zimmerman says while it’s great to see state and county numbers getting better for unemployment claims , there’s still a lot of work needing to be done. “Unemployment it’s still pretty high. If you look at pre pandemic, look back at February 2020, there were sub 3,000 people on continued claims…we’re still over that by quite a bit,” said Zimmerman.

For those who are looking for jobs, Zimmerman says the county can help. “Right now we’re recruiting for 69 companies. and over 1200 positions open, so there’s a ton of jobs,” said Zimmerman.

Johnson feels that it’s not people necessarily wanting to avoid work, but that they’ve maybe found other options. “I think they’ve been retrained and found other ways to sustain themselves. A lot of people started their own small businesses over the pandemic,” said Johnson.

For now, Johnson asks restaurant goers to be patient and understand the restaurant industry is still trying to get back on their feet. “If there’s something wrong, talk about it, but do it with graciousness and understanding,” said Johnson.