Beavercreek, Ohio (WDTN) — The Twin Peaks restaurant and sports lodge is opening their doors in Beavercreek tomorrow.

Located adjacent to the Fairfield Commons Mall, Twin Peaks will feature scratch-made food and 32 29-degree beers on tap, including national and local favorites.

Their menu includes smashed and seared burgers in-house smoked brisket, pork and wings, soups, salads, tacos and pot roast.

The restaurant will officially open on June 27 at 5 p.m. They will begin regular hours on Wednesday, June 29 with a lunch service at 11 a.m.

This is the 3rd Ohio location for Twin Peaks, the Texas based chain that was founded in 2005.

“We’re excited to bring the ultimate sports lodge to Beavercreek,” said Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel.

“With wall-to-wall TVs, fans won’t miss a second of their Bengals, Reds, Bearcats or Flyers, as well as every marquee game, event and fight. Plus, our scratch-made food and elevated bar selection offers something for every appetite. We can’t wait to open the lodge and join the Beavercreek community.”

On weeknights, the restaurant will be open until midnight and Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m. The outdoor patio can seat 314 guests. The restaurant does not take reservations, according to our friends at Dayton937.

The restaurant offers a 20% discount for military and first responders.