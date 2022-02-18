DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Anastasia Nagle was born and raised in Ukraine. She moved to the Dayton area in 2006.

While she knows her family and friends are prepared for whatever might happen with Russia, she still worries.

“I’m also very nervous, I’m very scared, I’m losing sleep. The possibility is of more bloodshed is very scary to me,” Nagle explained.

She is not alone. Oleksander Panasyuk was also born in Ukraine. He was adopted by a family in the Greater Cincinnati area. As he watches the situation unfold, he knows the people of Ukraine are resilient.

“The people are not panicking there, grocery stores are full, Ukrainians are prone to panic. The last eight years have been a state of war, so there is no need to panic right now,” Panasyuk said.

Abigail Rist is American, but grew up in Ukraine and is currently studying at Cedarville University. She said her friends are staying calm.

“Everybody knows somebody on the front lines and there are casualties every day. There have been for the past eight years, so it definitely does touch your day-to-day life, but people have learned how to live with this conflict, live with this crisis,” Rist said.

Experts warned an invasion could have major implications around the world.

“Basically, you’re going to have a new cold war. Energy ties between Europe and Russia are going to be strained because of sanctions and counter sanctions. So that could have an affect on inflation in the U.S.,” Jaro Bilocerkowycz, an associate professor of political science at the University of Dayton, said.

Still, the people of Ukraine remain strong and hopeful for the future.

“We are a very close-knit family and despite being poor, we were together and that was the most important thing, that we had each other. And I think the Ukrainian people still feel that way,” Nagle said.