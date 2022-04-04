BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – The destruction from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is happening where one central Ohio college student grew up, and she’s been speaking out against the invasion since it began.

Capital University junior Daryna Zaitseva held a fundraiser a few weeks ago and on Sunday, she talked to her mother about possibly organizing another, all in order to make sure people continue to pay attention to and support Ukraine and the city she grew up in.

“It’s been six weeks of unstoppable terror on my homeland and I wish things are getting better but in fact they’re not and that is what is the most terrifying,” Zaitseva said.

Since the beginning of the invasion, Zaitseva’s home city of Mariupol has become one of the hardest hit in the war.

“It’s so sad, just things I hear from people who are able to get out of Mariupol,” she said. “It’s worse than any horror movie that I’ve ever heard of.”

Zaitseva’s mother, younger brother, and grandparents have all left Ukraine. Her father is still there, but no longer in Mariupol. Some of her friends are still in her hometown; she’s heard from some of them, but not from others.

“Seeing all these terrible things happen to people I know, people I’ve met, people I’ve talked to or just everyone who was affected by this war, it’s changed forever now,” she said.

A few weeks ago, Zaitseva held a bake sale at her school, raising $2,000 with support from around central Ohio. As the war continues, she does not want people in the area to become numb to what is going on in Ukraine.

“I don’t want people to get used to the thought of it’s been going on for so long, we’re going to switch off and talk about something else,” she said.

Zaitseva is asking for more support, just as Ohio Sen. Rob Portman did in a tweet this weekend, writing, in part, “We need to do more to help Ukraine and we need to do more quickly.”



“Nothing is ever going to be the same and that’s just a hard, sick realization of realizing my family might never be able to go back,” she said.

For ways in which you can help Ukraine, click here.