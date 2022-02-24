MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Russia’s attack on Ukraine has begun with missiles and bombs killing at least 40 people. Now, top lawmakers are concerned Russia could launch cyber attacks on NATO member countries, including the United States. Miami Valley cyber security experts said the U.S. is preparing defensive measures and Ohioans should too.

“Putin has already warned that if there’s any interference at all, he will retaliate and he will retaliate in the ground war piece but also a cyber piece so we’re very much on alert,” said CEO Secure Cyber Defense Shawn Waldman.

Miamisburg Secure Cyber Defense is currently monitoring Russia’s cyber attacks against Ukraine Thursday and ensuring the Miami Valley’s cyber safety. They manage countless businesses and local government agencies in helping prevent cyber attacks, not retaliating against them.

Dr. David Salisbury, University of Dayton director of cybersecurity and data intelligence, said the best plan of protection against cyber attacks is limiting vulnerabilities.

“There’s no question they had the aircraft on the way when they made the announcement and then the bombs started falling, that was very much timed out,” said Director Dr. David Salisbury. “In a cyber attack, you can spoof IP addresses to make it look like it’s not coming from Russia, but instead Ukraine.”

Experts believe cyber attacks have changed global warfare entirely, cutting off a country’s ability to communicate is typically the deadliest first attack.

“One of the first things you’re going to do is knock out communication and then finances, it’s a strategic attack,” said Waldman. “You can see it in the ground war, one of the first things Putin did was military and communication. Right now, the president of Ukraine doesn’t have the ability to get on air, that’s one of the first things Putin knocked out was communication to citizens.”

Secure Cyber Defense recommends residents be aware of what’s going on, change their passwords, and make sure multi-factor authentications are put in place on bank accounts to prevent hacking.