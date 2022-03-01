DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley school officials and health experts are talking about how to talk with children about the war in Ukraine.

Dayton Children’s Hospital Community Behavioral Health Outreach coordinator Emily Weitz recommends parents initiate the conversation instead of waiting to be asked. Weitz said parents should be the hub of information for kids when it comes to talking about difficult topics like the crisis in Ukraine.

“Because they may hear information that’s not accurate, they may hear information that is accurate and misconstrue it, and then that can cause a lot of distress, and a lot of times children will internalize these feelings,” Weitz said.

When talking to kids, parents should ask open-ended questions and answer honestly at an age-appropriate level.

“So when I spoke to my 5-year-old, I spoke in 5-year-old terms,” Weitz said.

Weitz said during that conversation, make sure to reassure your child that they are safe.

“You’re in no immediate danger, you’re safe here with mom and dad, and if you have any other questions that come up, please come back to mom and dad about it,” Weitz said.

At Fairborn City Schools, the crisis in Ukraine is coming up in the classrooms. Superintendent Gene Lolli said the lessons are happening primarily on the high school level, in classes where students can put today’s conflict into context.

“In our current events classes and our world studies classes, we compare and contrast,” Lolli said. “If we’re talking about a previous war, we do a comparison and contrast to what’s going on now.”

Lolli said the district’s goal in teaching about the crisis in Ukraine is to encourage students to think critically about the topic as they watch events unfold.

“I think it’s important to teach kids what’s going on in the world, particularly what’s going to affect them now and in the future,” Lolli said.

ADAMHS Board Senior Program Coordinator for Health Policy and Equity Tazeen Ahmed said these conversations are crucial as kids continue to deal with the stresses of the pandemic.

“Young individuals today are facing unprecedented times,” Ahmed said.

Hearing about war and conflict overseas can affect children’s mental health, causing feelings of anxiety, helplessness and depression. Ahmed said it’s important for parents to prioritize their children’s mental health and connect them to the resources they need.

“Listen to their concerns, let them know that you’re able to help them,” Ahmed said. “One of the resources we offer here is the LocalHelpNow app, which connects you to providers and services throughout the county, at your fingertips essentially.”