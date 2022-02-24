WASHINGTON (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) released a statement in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to our partners at NewNation Now, Russian troops began their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. President Vladimir Putin warned that any other countries’ attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Senator Portman released a statement on the invasion, “Tonight, President Putin declared an illegal, unwarranted attack on the people of Ukraine. I condemn this latest Russian invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. This violation of the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation is unprovoked, is a flagrant violation of international law, and will result in senseless loss of life.”

Portman continued, “This is a foreign policy crisis not just for Ukraine, but for the United States and all freedom-loving countries around the globe. It has already begun to destabilize Eastern Europe in ways not seen since World War II and started a humanitarian crisis.”

According to our partners, Ukraine’s leadership has reported that at least 40 people have been killed and dozens have been wounded so far.

“It is absolutely vital that the United States immediately take decisive action to support Ukraine and our NATO allies in Eastern Europe,” said Portman.

To read Portman’s complete statement, visit portman.senate.gov.