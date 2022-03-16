DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy addressed US congress by asking them for further aid and a no-fly zone. “Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace,” said President Zelenskyy in his closing remarks.

Republican Ohio Senator Rob Portman having just returned from a visit to the Ukrainian/Polish border called President Zelenskyy’s address a powerful and important one. “What the Ukrainians want and what President Zelenskyy asked for again today is the ability to protect themselves. The ability to have a fighting chance, against the overwhelming Russian forces, particularly in the air,” said Portman.

While Republican Ohio Congressman Mike Turner was devastated by the videos and images seen in Ukraine, he felt much of this could’ve been prevented if the Biden Administration provided aid earlier. “I called for aid to Ukraine last year, just last April,” said Turner.

“Russia marched their troops to the border of Ukraine and back, and President Zelenskyy then called for aid. If we had at that time provided them the type of military weapons equipment to defend themselves this could’ve perhaps been prevented but it certainly would’ve turned out differently,” said Turner.

However, Democrat Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement that he feels President Biden is handling the Ukrainian crisis properly:

“President Biden is announcing dramatic new military assistance for Ukraine today, and I will continue working with the president to ensure Ukrainians are armed with effective military tools – including those designed to strengthen their air defenses – and are supported by strong sanctions, without needlessly escalating Putin’s war.”

Educators are also weighing in on President Zelenskyy’s address. Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Dayton Jaro Bilocerkowycz said he’s yet again impressed with the actions of Zelenskyy. “Very impassioned, emotional, brilliant. I mean he’s shown himself to be an outstanding leader amidst war. Somebody, akin to Winston Churchill quite frankly,” said Bilocerkowycz.

Cedarville University International Studies Associate Professor Glen Duerr felt Zelenskyy set up strong talking points during his address to congress.

“A lot of it is to kind of review what happened in World War II, and to bring it to Ukraine’s situation today. As well as to really ask for a no-fly zone and ask for greater weaponry is really the two big points,” said Duerr.

Senator Portman also highlighted the importance of keeping freedom in Ukraine alive. “In many respects, it’s our fight, and that’s why we need to be there standing side by side,” said Portman.