DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Save the Children has worked in Ukraine non-stop since 2014. addressing the needs of kids, a population they say is often forgotten during crisis.

“We are incredibly concerned about the grave danger to the nation, 7.5 million children find themselves in,” Save the Children president and CEO Janti Soeripto said.

When Russia attacked, Save the Children responded. They’re working with partners to meet the needs of children and their families.

“We were very well-positioned to scale up our work, and that’s exactly what we’re looking at now,” Soeripto said.

The organization uses donations in order to make their mission possible.

“The support we have been getting for many, many years also allows us to respond immediately in the moment,” Soeripto said.

Save the Children is one of several organizations helping Ukraine the Better Business Bureau has accredited, including their Wise Giving Alliance.

BBB president & CEO John North said if you’re considering donating to support Ukraine, research the organization and make sure is it experienced in giving emergency services.

The Better Business Bureau offers tools to make sure a charity meets their standards.

“You want to make sure that you’re not getting scammed, and that your money is truly going to a place that can use it,” North said.

Save the Children said they’ll make good use of any donation they receive as they increase their aid in Ukraine.

“We’re looking at distribution of food, water, cash as well, we’re looking to provide shelter for children where possible, and we’re looking where in the country displaced people will congregate,” Soeripto said.

For more information about Save the Children, visit their website here.