DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Before Olena Zinenko got on Zoom Thursday, she and her family were hiding in a subway station after hearing the air alarm alerting them of a potential threat.

“I’m scared, but I try to talk calm medicine and not to be in panic because panic is not good. So I’m trying to be in a rational mood,” Zinenko said.

Zinenko lives in Kharkiv which is in the eastern part of Ukraine, about 25 miles from the Russian border. She and her husband woke up to the sounds of war Thursday morning and contemplated leaving.

“Then we decided to stay at home and our government recommended people stay at home if we have no plan,” Zinenko explained.

She said she is feeling a range of emotions right now.

“For what I need to have such an experience? For what my children need to have such an experience?” Zinenko said.

Back here in the U.S., Marianna Klochko watched the events unfold on the news.

“I was driving to work today and I was just crying my eyes out all the way. It’s just a shock and it’s just understanding of a tragedy, something on the same level as the tragedy of World War II,” Klochko explained.

Klochko is from Ukraine and has lived in the U.S. for the last 20 years. She is now a professor at The Ohio State University. Klochko said she is shocked and worried.

“What stops Russia from continuing in this kind of way and having a direct confrontation with the Western World? It’s basically democracy vs. autocracy, human rights values vs. complete empire of evil, complete disregard for rule of law and human life,” Klochko said.

Iryna Petrowsky has also been living in Ohio for the last 20 years. She said she could not sleep last night after finding out Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I was on the phone texting with my family back in Ukraine and immediately a few minutes after that speech, my niece in Kyiv said the bombs started exploding and the horizon was all blazing,” Petrowsky said.

As she watches the images of war halfway around the world, she worries for her family and friends, and for the country she loves so much.

“It’s scary, it’s just extremely scary and panic. It’s helpless because I’m here sitting at home and I don’t know what I else I can do other than look at the news and be horrified by it,” Petrowsky said.

Klochko has been checking in with her friends and family in Ukraine who said they are scared for their lives.

“To hear that in the 21st century, in Europe of all places, to hear that happening, is just inconceivable,” Klochko said.

She knows the people in Ukraine are strong and will continue to fight for peace and democracy.

“I would like to stress for all of us to consider the significance of Ukraine and the role it takes on the world stage, kind of the beacon of freedom and Western values,” Klochko said.

Through all the chaos and fear, there remains hope this conflict will end soon.

“The world is a peaceful world with communication and understanding, and I hope everything will be ok and we’ll talk in another situation about pleasant things,” Zinenko said.

There are already organizations taking donations to help people in Ukraine and the soldiers on the frontlines. Here are some resources for those who would like to help: