Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KYIV, Ukraine (WDTN) – Ohio Congressman Mike Turner visited Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy as well as other officials, a Ukrainian news source states.

According to a tweet by Tpyxa News, Congressmen Mike Turner, James Himes and Eric Swalwell met with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine.

A video shows the congressmen seated around the table with Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials. Zelenskyy states that this is a “bold step that demonstrates strong bicameral and bipartisan support for Ukraine.”

This post comes only a month after Congress approved $12 Billion in military and economic aid, NBC reports, and Congress is looking to do more.

A new aid package currently under discussion could be in the range of$50 Billion, NBC said. If approved, these funds would make the current package “Look like pocket change,” according to an unnamed Republican senator.

However, support for this package would be unsteady should Republicans win the House majority, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy warned republicans would not be so easily swayed.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy said “They just won’t do it. … It’s not a free blank check.”

Since Russia launched its invasion in February, Congress has approved tens of billions in emergency security and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, the Associated Press reported. In addition, the Biden administration has shipped billions worth of weapons and equipment from military inventories.

This article was written with contributions by the Associated Press.