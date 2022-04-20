COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Army National Guard is providing help to Ukraine by way of military equipment.

According to a release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, the guard will provide M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers (APC) for use against Russia in the war. APCs are used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield.

“As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas.”

Earlier this month, DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Public Safety started collecting personal protective gear for members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense.