DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Biden announced more sanctions against Russia Thursday afternoon hours after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Conflict in Eastern Europe could lead to higher energy prices here in the United States, most notably at the gas pump. Ohio leaders are in full support of the Biden administration’s effort to end Russian aggression, calling their actions an attack on freedom.

“Putin has been very clear that he intends to reassemble the geographic area of the former Soviet Union, so Ukraine will not be last,” said Congressman Mike Turner (R-Ohio). “Instead, it’s just the start of a long, protracted conflict.”

Ohio leaders say they stand with Ukraine’s citizens and demand swift action against Russia.

“We need to make certain of crushing sanctions on Russia, that they pay a very grave price for going after Ukraine, and support and strengthen our NATO allies that are budding Russia so they are deterred from continuing and expanding this conflict, which Putin has said is his right,” said Turner.

Senator Rob Portman said action should’ve taken place before Russia invaded Ukraine.

“I have been clear that I supported pre-invasion sanctions,” said Portman. “I believe they were warranted and would have been appropriate for the malign actions Russia committed prior to the current invasion.”

Senator Sherrod Brown believes Russia threatens all democratic nations.

“Russia’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine is an affront to freedom and democracy over the world,” said Brown “Vladimir Putin chose war, he is unleashing senseless death and destruction on the Ukrainian people.”

Wright State University Economic Professor Dr. Kevin Willardsen anticipates gas prices will rise for Ohioans.

“The best way to help the American people would be to find ways to reduce energy prices immediately,’ said Dr. Willardsen. “If Biden really wanted to get back at Russia, he would authorize the XL pipeline, increase fracking and drive the price of oil down below $100 a barrel.”

Experts said they are fearing this could be the biggest war on European land since World War II, except now with cyber attacks.