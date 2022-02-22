COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio lawmakers are giving remarks on the tension on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The White House on Tuesday began referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an “invasion” after initially hesitating to use the term. During a press conference, Biden announced new sanctions on Russia. Senators Brown and Portman spoke on the conflict prior to Biden’s announcement.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) released the following statement:

Russia’s military incursion into eastern Ukraine is an act of naked aggression against the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian sovereignty that violates international law. President Biden should swiftly begin to impose the punishing economic and financial sanctions he has prepared, including against Putin himself. I have worked with my Senate colleagues to ensure the President has the tools to sanction Russia’s leaders, its banking and finance sectors, and other critical industries. Now is the time for these tools to begin to be used, to demonstrate to Putin the consequences Russia will suffer from his actions, and hopefully to avert a wider war. We have also provided critical tools to enable Ukraine to defend itself, including expanded U.S. military assistance and training. President Biden and the international community should use all of the diplomatic, financial and economic tools available to forcefully address this act of aggression and ensure the security of the people of Ukraine. The President is right to work with allies on a united response: sanctions imposed with our allies will pack a much bigger punch than U.S. sanctions alone. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) issued the following statement:

Russia is continuing to violate the territorial integrity of Ukraine by sending additional forces into two Ukrainian territories, Luhansk and Dnetsk. These are Ukrainian territories that Russia has been essentially occupying for the past eight years. Now they are adding additional troops and recognizing these two Ukrainian territories as independent, in clear violation of international law. I support the imposition of sanctions on Russia and urge the Biden administration to work with allies to join us to ensure a coordinated response to this unwarranted continued incursion on sovereign territory of Ukraine. U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)