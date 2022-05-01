MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Police Department is helping Gold Star Chili Engle’s Corner in their project of collecting aid for Ukraine.

According to a Facebook post by Middletown police, a command bus will be parked in the police parking circle for people to fill with medical supplies for Ukraine. The bus will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Wednesday, May 4.

Police said they are collecting anything medical such as burn cream, alcohol wipes, gauze pads, triple antibiotic ointment, disinfectant wipes, blood clotting medicine, masks, water purifiers (tablets, straws or drops) and cash.

If you are unable to make the department’s event, Gold Star Chilli Engle’s Corner is located at 449 Oxford State Rd. will be accepting donations all day on Thursday, May 5. They will be also donating 50% of your total order to organizations that are working directly to send aid to Ukraine.