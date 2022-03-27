SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Bon Secours Mercy Health has become involved in Ukraine relief efforts by establishing a secure fundraising website.

According to Mercy Health, 100% of the donation made on the website will go toward emergency relief funding.

“It is clear that financial resources are most needed at this time and by working with trusted partners, we can ensure that the needed supplies will be purchased and delivered directly to those who need it,” said John Starcher, CEO, Bon Secours Mercy Health. “We are also in the process of securing specific goods in the U.S. which will be sent as soon as transportation is finalized.”

Bon Secours Mercy Health is also working with Medical Help Ukraine, a group of Ukrainian doctors working in Ireland to give medical aid, and Polish Rescue Organization, an independent, non-profit, founded by doctors, who are currently purchasing medical supplies for Ukraine.

To visit Bon Secours Mercy Health’s fundraising website, click here.