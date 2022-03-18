PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Florida men traveled to Ukraine to help deliver food and get women and children to safety.

Mark Taylor is grateful to make it back safely to his wife Amber and their four boys.

“The most heartbreaking part was watching those wives and those kids say goodbye to their dads for what could be the last time,” said Taylor. “There’s so many unknowns right now.”

Men between 18 and 60 years old have to stay behind in Ukraine but Taylor helped dozens of women and children get out of danger.

His team included Steve Shell from Pensacola and David Fuller who’s a pastor in Roanoke, Va. Taylor and Shell both attend First Baptist Church. Taylor said he was at Sunday school and sent a text to his wife asking if she would be fine if he went to Ukraine. She supported him and he was on a plane the same day.

The scene in Eastern Ukraine is unforgettable.

“It was like a desert, you know, buildings that have been blown up and shelled,” said Taylor. “Tanks on the side of the road that are blown up. It was intense.”

They went into areas close to the Russian border in a van packed full of food and supplies and they left with a van full of refugees. They were stationed in western Ukraine but it was the night before he left for Khaviv in eastern Ukraine when he realized the danger ahead.

“That was the night I was the most fearful and I actually wrote my wife and some people at our roofing company and just kind of gave them some next steps if something were to happen to me..these are some things that need to happen,” said Taylor.

Back at home, Amber and the kids kept in touch and prayed for his safety.

“Obviously we prayed for him every day but we were really really proud of what he was doing there,” she said.

He hopes to go back soon and his family supports him.