CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – As Russia continues to invade, both local and international humanitarian efforts are mobilizing to support the people of Ukraine during this humanitarian crisis.

On a local level, Matthew 25: Ministries, based in Cincinnati is currently shipping relief to Ukraine for distribution to refugees and others impacted by the Russian attack.

More than 100,000 people have been displaced from their homes, the ministry said, and resettlement locations are being prepared to meet the growing number of people seeking refuge.

During this time, Matthew 25: Ministries is asking for the community to donate both money and products to this effort. Requested donations include:

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Clothing: New and gently-used clothing

These items can be dropped off at the facility at 11060 Kenwood Road in Cincinnati.

To donate money, click here, or mail a check to 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. 100% of donated funds designated for Ukraine will be used for the purpose intended, the ministry said.

On an international level, the International Committee of the Red Cross has already mobilized in Ukraine. The ICRC has already been working in Ukraine for years, delivering food, fuel for heating, medical supplies and support for housing to those living close to the line of contact in eastern Ukraine.

“We already see the immediate consequences for civilians, with the latest intensification triggering new displacement,” International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Peter Maurer said on the website,

“Now I fear increased suffering, with the potential of massive casualty numbers and extensive destruction of civilian objects like water and electricity plants, as well as mass displacement, trauma, family separation, and missing persons,” Maurer said.

The Red Cross is committed to continue supporting the people of Ukraine during this time.

To learn more about how the Red Cross is helping in Ukraine, click here. To donate, click here.