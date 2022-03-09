POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is seeking to do its part to help Ukraine.

In an announcement made to its Facebook page Tuesday, the zoo announced it is contributing $10,000 to an emergency fund for Ukrainian zoos as part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

According to the post, 100 percent of the funds will be given to Ukrainian zoos to be put toward animal care.

“Animals and staff of Ukrainian zoos played no part in initiating the conflict, yet these peaceful conservation and education institutions and their animals are acutely vulnerable to the societal chaos caused by war,” EAZA said in part in a statement posted online.

