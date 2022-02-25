DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AT&T is offering a new service to help people stay connected to their loved ones in Ukraine.

AT&T said beginning February 26, 2022 through March 7, 2022, unlimited long-distance calling from the U.S. to Ukraine will be available for consumer and business customers.

The offer is valid for all consumer and business AT&T Postpaid & PREPAID wireless customers, and consumer VoIP and landline customers, according to a release.

The company’s announcement comes days after Russia began an invasion on Ukraine, causing many Ukrainians in the U.S. to be concerned for their family overseas.



