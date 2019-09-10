Udi’s hamburger buns recalled for containing small bits of plastic

Live Now
Photo: US Food and Drug Administration

(WTNH) — Conagra Brands has issued a voluntary recall on their Udi’s brand hamburger buns, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The Company is recalling around 2,200 packages of Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns because of the potential presence of small pieces of white plastic. They say a piece of equipment accidently got mixed in with the product during production.

The specific product information is in the table below. No other Udi’s or Conagra Brand products are impacted.

Item DescriptionCase UPCItem UPCBag Closure Code
UDI BUN CLSC BRGR 8/10.4Z10-6-98997-80913-200-6-98997-80913-5191971U

The recalled product is sold in clear plastic bags and the UPC is located on the back of the bag in the lower right corner. The bag closure code can be found on the hard plastic closure for the bag.

If you have this product, don’t eat it. Just throw it away or return it to the store.

So far, there haven’t been any reports of people getting sick or injured after eating the affected hamburger buns.

Photo: US Food and Drug Administration

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

