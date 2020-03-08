UD women take Atlantic 10 tournament crown, earn automatic berth in NCAA tournament

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Sunday the UD women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the NCAA tournament by winning the A10 championship on the Flyers’ home floor.

The University of Dayton can now boast both of its basketball teams as NCAA tournament participants. Kyla Whitehead and Jayla Scaife combined for 26 points in leading the Flyers to a 52-48 victory over Virginia Commonwealth.

As winners of the Atlantic 10 tournament, UD earns an automatic berth into the NCAA field of 64. Shauna Green landed her team in the big dance for the third time in her fourth season.

The NCAA women’s selection show will take place on Monday, March 8th at 7:00 on ESPN. Head coach Shauna Green says, “I wanted this one so bad for our seniors. They put so much into this program. After last year which was a little bit of a disappointing year, there was some growth and some bumps in it. This means so much, because I know the growth that we’ve shown. Not even just on the basketball court as a team and out togetherness and our leadership. I’m just so proud and so happy for them.”