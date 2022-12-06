Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is set to launch a new Health Equity Fellows program to provide paid internships, mentoring and professional development to underrepresented students, according to a release.

Additionally, the University’s new Health Equity Activation Think Tank will work with community partners, initially to address Black infant and mother mortality in Montgomery County.

This is completed through a three-year grant from the CareSource Foundation, the release states.

The program internships pay around $14,200 for the year, according to Nancy McHugh, Fitz Center Executive Director.

The two gifts together commit more than $1 million to health equity.

Students can apply online now for the Health Equity Fellows program, which will launch in fall 2023.