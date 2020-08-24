UD students start semester online, unsure if in-person learning will return at all

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton’s latest update shows 33 new cases of the coronavirus on campus. The total number of active cases is now 68. The clusters have forced thousands of UD students to log onto their first classes of the semester.

So far the university’s status remains at level 3, which is the caution level. If the situation worsens to level 4, the warning level, students could be sent home. On the first day of the semester, many students think that’s inevitable.

Alex Mayer is a junior at UD. He says, “I’m just worried that it may get worse before it gets better. Because no one knows.”

Junior Chase Hoffman agrees, “I think it’s not going to be too good in the near future.”

Senior Abby Barth says, “I’m not really sure. I feel like we’ll be online the whole semester. But we’ll see.”

There were quiet streets, empty sidewalks, and closed campus buildings Monday. It was a surreal first day of the fall semester after all undergraduate classes were suspended for at least the first week.

Senior Brendan Roberts says, “We’re already on Stage 3 and today’s the first day of class. I have a bad feeling that we’re not going to have any in-person all year.”

The university will reevaluate the situation in the coming days, but many students are already bracing for a return to full online learning this semester. Senior Harry Egbers says, “I bet it will be all semester, that’s just me. This was no surprise they did this the first week.”

WATCH: Monday’s global Zoom outage impacted UD in “random isolated instances”. How students were impacted, and how they adjusted:

Students say the university has been communicating often and thoroughly. Of the communication, junior Megan Leonard says, “I think pretty good. We’ve been getting a lot of emails every day. So far it’s been good.”

And many students say they’re taking the measures seriously. Mayer says, “I think it is on us students, as well. There’s a lot of people taking it seriously. We want to be here; we want to learn.”

Roberts says, “This house is taking it very seriously because we don’t want our last year here to end up like this. We want to have the best last year we could possibly have.”

But many in the student neighborhood say there have been parties on campus. Senior Finbar Boyle says, “I think definitely now, people are going to be smarter because everyone wants to stay on campus. I think we needed a wakeup call. But we’ll see how people react.”