UD Students remember shooting victims, push for gun-control at rally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday, University of Dayton students held a gun-control legislation rally to bring together activists and the community while pushing for legislators to pass stricter gun-control measures.

“Today marks two months since the Oregon District shooting and we’re still waiting on seeing some legislation,” said Shea Heath, co-president of UD Students Demand Action.

“We felt that two months out, not as many people were actually contacting people who could make the decisions to pass those laws. That was one of the motivating factors for holding this rally,” explained Cierra Stewart, a UD student and rally organizer.

Former Ohio governor, Bob Taft joined the students and community activists for the rally.

Several students shared their personal experiences during the night of the mass shooting and in the months that followed.

University of Dayton theater students memorialized the nine victims of the mass shooting by posing as angels throughout the event and performing songs, poems and other performance art in their honor.

“I think it’s really important to have a visual [and] being able to see people dressed as angels representing those who passed away,” said Heath.

” We hear about something and we’re fired up about it and we’re upset and then we quickly move on. Our job is as a community here in Dayton, and in the surrounding areas, is to ensure that that does not happen,” said Desiree Tims, a congressional candidate for Congress’ 10th district.

Participating students say their main goal is to continue holding these rallies until they get the attention of lawmakers, then convince them to do something about mass shootings in the country.

“We’re not really happy with lawmakers right now and the lack of action with this strictly american epidemic. I think we just continue showing up and showing out like this,” said Alex Mueller, a UD senior.

-Students were also given the opportunity to register to vote at the rally and write letters to their legislators voicing their concerns.