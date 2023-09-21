DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students at the University of Dayton recently had the chance to fight flames in the student neighborhood.

The Dayton Fire Department, along with the Dayton Police Department, joined college students participating in the 2023 Smoke-Out at the University of Dayton. Students had the ability to learn about fire and police operations and public safety career opportunities.

At the event, students also learned about fire safety. Participating students could be seen outside using fire extinguishers and water hoses to put out visible flames.

(Dayton Police & Fire)

(Dayton Police & Fire)

(Dayton Police & Fire)

(Dayton Police & Fire)