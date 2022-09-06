DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — University of Dayton student Myanah Keys has been named one of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation’s 2022 Pediatric Oncology Student Training Program grant recipients.

Through this program, Myanah and 9 other students nationwide are awarded grant funding to work alongside mentors conducting research in the field of pediatric oncology.

Myanah Keys is currently a biology major at the University of Dayton with plans to apply to medical school after she graduates in 2023.

Myanah’s goal is to be a source of hope for children with advanced cancer. What started as a middle school interest turned into a passion of hope to provide the best healthcare for all children, particularly for those who cannot afford it.

As a recipient of this year’s POST Program grant, Myanah conducted research in the Center of Biobehavioral Health at Nationwide Children’s Hospital where she gained hands-on experience with recruitment, data collection, management and analyses, as well as direct interaction with families and children affected by childhood cancer.