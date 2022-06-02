DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton has been recognized for tuition transparency and affordability offered through the UD Sinclair Academy with the June Compass Award.

The UD Sinclair Academy supports students with clear, upfront information about costs. Students pay one of the lowest tuition rates in the state while they take classes at Sinclair, according to a release from the university.

Students are included in the UD community with access to advisors, campus facilities and student clubs. Students follow one of the more than 100 pathways from Sinclair to UD so they know exactly which classes to take, and they’re automatically considered for merit scholarships.

The award was given by Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, who said the University provides “individualized attention to students” related to the cost of higher education through the transparent tuition commitment.

The University offers upfront information on the cost of all four years, and works to educate families on important topics such as the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the difference between grants and scholarships, which do not have to be repaid, and loans, for which students should consider interest rates and other repayment terms.