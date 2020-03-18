UD, Premier Health open COVID-19 testing site

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the number of coronavirus cases on the rise in Ohio, healthcare officials are working to enhance the testing process. Premier Health and the University of Dayton have partnered to set up a COVID-19 testing site at UD Arena.

“You come in through the entry way up on the north side of the building over here. Once you drive through, we will register you and you will have contact with some of our folks there,” said Dr. Joseph Allen with Premier Health. “If you do require a test for the flu we’ll test you for that. If you’re negative we’ll send you to the COVID-19 test.”

Officials want to remind patients who have COVID-19 symptoms to contact their primary care provider to make sure they meet the criteria before coming to the testing site. Doctors warn if you do not have a physician’s order for the test, you will not be screened.

“It’s important for patients to understand we don’t want patients going into the hospital. We don’t want them going into our offices if they can help it. If they’re sick we want to get them tested in an area like this where we can get all of our resources in one place,” Dr. Allen said.

Officials hope the strict guidelines will help cut down on the crowd.

“Having it limited with a doctors order we want them to be evaluated prior to coming down here. We do have some clinicians but they are limited in their roles and what we can do. So that evaluation prior is pertinent,” Dr. Allen said.

Those who are tested are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days to await the results of the test. The test taken at UD Arena will be sent to a regional laboratory and are expected to come back within 24-48 hours.

The mobile clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.