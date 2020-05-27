UD physical therapy program resumes in-person instruction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — University of Dayton students in the doctor of physical therapy program have returned to campus for two weeks of in-person instruction.
The university said in a press release that the curriculum for this program requires hands-on skills that video lessons don’t do justice.
The precautions for the program follow CDC guidelines, were approved by public health officials and mirror best practices established by physical therapy clinics.
Before starting on May 18, and throughout, the 60 participating were monitored to ensure the health and safety of the group.
