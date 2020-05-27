UD physical therapy program resumes in-person instruction

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
university_of_dayton_sign_121622

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — University of Dayton students in the doctor of physical therapy program have returned to campus for two weeks of in-person instruction.

The university said in a press release that the curriculum for this program requires hands-on skills that video lessons don’t do justice.

The precautions for the program follow CDC guidelines, were approved by public health officials and mirror best practices established by physical therapy clinics.

Before starting on May 18, and throughout, the 60 participating were monitored to ensure the health and safety of the group.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS