DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton is to hold commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.

The ceremony for undergraduate students will be at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, May 8.

The University’s spring 2022 commencement ceremony for the School of Law will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 7. The ceremony for doctoral and graduate students will follow at 12:45 p.m.

All graduation ceremonies are to be held in University of Dayton Arena and will be streamed live.

The University will also hold a celebration for 2020 graduates at noon Saturday, May 14 at the Marycrest Amphitheater.