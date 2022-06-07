DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton’s men’s basketball head coach has released a statement following the death of his daughter.

Coach Anthony Grant said Jayda Daniella Grant died after a two-year battle with mental health issues. The coach said his daughter was in therapy and receiving treatment in the weeks and months leading up to her death.

The coach thanked the community for their prayers and urged people to be proponents of mental health.

“As we grieve our beloved Jayda, please know that our faith and your prayers sustain us and give us strength. We encourage all of you to be advocates for your personal mental health and the health of those you love.”

Anthony Grant said that he and his wife will advocate at a later time for more mental health care and awareness.

The exact circumstances surrounding Jayda Grant’s death have not been made known at this time.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA’s) helpline at 1-800-662-4357.