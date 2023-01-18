DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio is less than a month into sports betting and many people across the state are already feeling the impact.

Some have been enjoying the betting, while others are not so sure, especially when it comes to collegiate sports.

This is something that many college administrations have been fearing since sports betting was proposed and experts and collegiate sports both say people’s own personal gain has become too much.

“You know there are some laws that have recently been active that really to me, it could really change the landscape of what college sports is all about and when we have people that make it about themselves and attack kids because of their own agenda it sickens me,” Anthony Grant, UD men’s basketball coach said.

The Montgomery County Department of Alcohol and Addiction Services Executive Director Helen Jones-Kelley says when it comes to sports betting, people should make sure they constantly are checking themselves and their humanity.

It’s important for people to have a level of self understanding about the point where it ceases to be a fun entertaining activity, and crosses over into abusive behavior both for oneself, and for the others, who become the target victims.

As we enter into the first month of sports betting in Ohio, UD Athletic Director Neil Sullivan says they are doing their best to support athletes as much as they can, but it’s important to remember the players are still just kids.

“We have young men that are 18, 19 years old on their performance is evaluated on a nightly basis. we make sure that they feel supported and how they can manage that… The larger picture is that as people enjoy their sports gambling, and as people do their thing in a responsible way, just back off the kids back off the kids,” Sullivan said.

If you feel that you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, ADAMHS does have resources available to help.