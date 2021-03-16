UD Arena, Dayton community look ahead to 2022 as arena sits empty during pandemic-impacted First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In a typical year, the first four games of the NCAA tournament would be tipping off Tuesday at UD Arena. But with no games again this year, the Dayton community is rallying around small businesses impacted by the loss of tournament revenue.

It’s a big loss, and the Downtown Dayton Partnership is working to lessen the impact. Sandy Gudorf is the President of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. She says, “We’re making the best of it, but it is disappointing.”

For a second straight year, the Dayton region will miss out on an infusion of tens of millions of dollars into the local economy, which benefits a host of sectors. Gudorf says, “They’ve been persistent, they’ve been creative, they’ve been reinventing themselves. But every time they lose another event like this it hits them.”

Losing an event like the First Four is devastating in any year, but especially since business are already staggered by the pandemic. Gudorf says, “Almost all of them are local mom & pop businesses. So they don’t have the deep pockets that some of our chain restaurants might have.”

Normally, the eyes of the sports world would also be focused on the University of Dayton and UD Arena, a huge opportunity. Scott DeBolt is the Executive Director of UD Arena. He says they look forward to “Showcasing our building and our university and the bigger Dayton area on how much of a basketball town it is. And the great hospitality we provide for fans that come here.”

To try and recoup some of the losses, the Downtown Dayton Partnership is running a promotion called “Give Downtown a Rebound“, which encourages people to eat and shop local. Throughout the tournament, people can fill out a scorecard by safely exploring downtown Dayton dining, shopping, and entertainment. Gudorf says support shouldn’t be hard to come by, even if the games aren’t being played here. “We are so successful in filling and packing the arena, not only for the games, but for all the activities we do.”

When it comes to the University and arena, DeBolt says it’s different not preparing to host thousands of fans. “We’ve been doing it for so many years, our body clocks kick into March Madness.”

Thousands of arena workers and fans are disappointed to not host the first four for a second straight year. DeBolt says, “We love the exposure. And again, probably half the fans that come to the First Four are Dayton Flyer season ticket holders and people in the surrounding area.”

Planning teams work year-round with the NCAA to make sure the event runs smoothly under the glare of the national spotlight. This year several legacy programs are in the First Four -including Michigan State and UCLA- which would have brought enormous fan bases and even more attention.

DeBolt says, “Obviously when the bracket came out on Sunday we were looking at the field and saying, ‘boy we wish those teams were coming here.”

And UD Arena is ready for the roars: this past weekend it hosted the girls high school championship and the A10 tournament, the first time more than 1,000 fans were at a game. Debolt says the demand is there. “The people were excited to be back, a lot of season ticket holders bought tickets to the A10 championship even though Dayton wasn’t in it just because they wanted to get back to UD Arena and watch quality basketball.”

The First Four is scheduled to be held here in Dayton through at least 2026, and everyone’s attention will soon focus on next year when it’s hopefully right back at UD Arena. Sandy Gudorf hopes by next March the area can welcome back teams, fans, and the national spotlight.