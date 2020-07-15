Zoom unveils touchscreen device for remote workers

(CNN) – Zoom is seeing massive growth through the coronavirus and is now expanding into hardware. The video conferencing software company has unveiled a touchscreen device aimed at people working from home.
It’s called DTEN ME.
The all-in-one device has three built-in smart cameras, eight microphones, and a 27-inch touchscreen. It can be used for presentations, annotation and white-boarding, and serve as a second monitor.
The price is around $599.
It’s now available for pre-order for delivery in the U.S. in August.
Zoom partnered with the company DTEN, which makes conference room products, to create the device.
