Yuengling, Hershey come together for limited-edition chocolate beer

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two great tastes of Pennsylvania are coming together for the first time in history.
Yuengling and Hershey are teaming up to create a limited-edition chocolate porter, the Pottsville-based brewer announced on its website Tuesday.
Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter will be available on-premise only at certain bars, restaurants, and other venues in Pennsylvania and 12 other East Coast states. A packaged product will not be available.
The brew should be available by mid-October.
Yuengling describes the drink as a “deliciously unique and smooth porter with hints of roasted malts and a rich chocolate finish.”
“The unique, limited-edition brew has an ABV of 4.7%, and its smooth, rich and chocolatey flavor pairs well with chocolate, barbecue, and cheeses,” the company said.
To find a location serving Yuengling Hershey’s Chocolate Porter, visited Yuengling’s website.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.