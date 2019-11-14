YouTuber accused of abusing kids for poor performance dies

(NBC) – A mother from Arizona accused of abusing her adopted children who appeared in viral YouTube videos has died.

Officials in Pinal County said Wednesday that Machelle Hobson, of Maricopa, died Tuesday morning at a medical facility in Scottsdale.

Hobson was deemed unfit to stand trial in August after she suffered a brain injury while in custody.

The county attorney said that to the best of his knowledge, Hobson died of natural causes, and he believed the brain injury was not self-inflicted nor the result of an assault.

Hobson was facing dozens of felony charges for allegedly abusing her seven adopted kids, who ranged in age from three to 15-years-old.

Hobson was arrested in March after her biological daughter called the police.

The children told authorities they were pepper-sprayed, beaten, forced to take ice baths and locked in a closed without food, water or access to a bathroom for days.

