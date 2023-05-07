DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Placing food at your mailbox may seem strange, but your mail carrier will actually be looking for it.

On Saturday, May 13, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is holding their annual ‘Stamp Out Hunger‘ Campaign. The USPS holds the initiative each year to help feed those in need in the community by collecting food.

If you are looking to help those in need and contribute to the goal of the USPS, there are a few important things you should know.

The USPS asks residents wanting to help place non-perishable food items in a sturdy bag prior to your mail coming on May 13. Once you have the food items you would like to give to someone in need, you just have to place the bag at your mailbox, and your postal carrier will take it off of your hands and take it for distribution.

“Some household members may have lost a job, are facing a serious medical condition, or are dealing with an unexpected responsibility of caring for grandchildren,” USPS says. “Sadly, one in five households needing help with food is home to a military veteran. So often, this food drive makes a positive difference for them.”

More than 1.82 billion pounds of non-perishable food items have been collected through the campaign since it started back over 30 years ago.