DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You may have heard the expression, “You snooze, you lose!”

As it turns out, the popular phrase might not be quite so true after all — in some cases, at least.

Researchers say people who hit the snooze button are more likely to follow their ambitions and tackle their problems. The reason? They are acting on what their body needs.

People who opt for a little more rest in the morning tend to be more creative and independent than people who immediately jump out of bed.

While one study found that “night owls” have lower academic scores by about 8 percent, another shows that people who go to bed after 11 p.m. and get up after 8 a.m. earn more money and enjoy happier lives.