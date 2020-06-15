Wynn Las Vegas first resort to reopen buffet

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2018, file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas. A former beauty salon director who went public about sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn is suing Wynn Resorts and executives, alleging they invaded his privacy and spied on him at his next job in a bid to undercut his accounts. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After months of closure, Wynn Las Vegas announced Monday it will reopen its buffet on Thursday, June 18. This is the first buffet on the Las Vegas Strip to announce reopening since all resorts’ buffets closed three months ago because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Buffet will reopen with an “all-you-can-eat” approach, which will combine “the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant,” Wynn Las Vegas stated in a news release.

The experience will be slightly different, as the buffet will now be brought to the guests by servers. Wynn’s buffet will have unlimited servings of nearly 90 dishes, which guests can choose from using a menu.

The food selections will then be served to guests at their table. Those dining at the Buffet will have the option to reorder as many times as they’d like within a two-hour period.

The Buffet will serve new items including:

Double cut lamb chops with truffle spinach and crispy onions

Steak and lobster topped with a Bearnaise sauce

Lobster ravioli featuring roasted red peppers and fennel and finished with saffron sauce

Old Bay braised shrimp and scallops served with a spicy tomato compote

Some desserts that will be served include chocolate-dipped rice krispies, crème brulee and 13 flavors of ice creams and sorbets.

The Buffet at Wynn will also offer two limitless pour packages available for $24.99 and $29.99. They include a selection of beer, wine, sparkling wine, rose, signature cocktails and more.

Prices

Weekday brunch: $36.99

Weekday dinner: $59.99

Weekend brunch: $48.99

Weekend dinner: $65.99

Wynn says its buffet will reopen with health and safety guidelines including physical distancing, touchless technologies and both disposable single-use and QR code downloadable menus.

Reservations are required to eat the Buffet. Instead of paying before eating, visitors will pay at the end of their meal in an effort to expedite entry.

Guests can make reservations or be added to the waitlist with a QR code that will be displayed at the entrance of The Buffet. Reservations can also be made online HERE.

Hours of Operation

The Buffet is open:

Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.,

Monday – Thursday: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.,

Friday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from 8 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.