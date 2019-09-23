WWII veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday

(CNN) – A World War II veteran is asking people to help him celebrate his birthday.
Jim South turns 100 October 7 and his birthday wish is to receive one hundred cards. His senior living home posted a picture online of South with a sign asking for the cards.
South joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.
He already has plans for his birthday cards, saying he’s going to hang them in his room.
So grab a pen! If you want to send South a special birthday message, you can send cards to:
James South
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, Texas 76148Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.