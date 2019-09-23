WWII veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday

Breaking News
by: CNN

(CNN) – A World War II veteran is asking people to help him celebrate his birthday.

Jim South turns 100 October 7 and his birthday wish is to receive one hundred cards. His senior living home posted a picture online of South with a sign asking for the cards.

South joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.

He already has plans for his birthday cards, saying he’s going to hang them in his room.

So grab a pen! If you want to send South a special birthday message, you can send cards to:

James South

5800 North Park Drive

Watauga, Texas 76148

