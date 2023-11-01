DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Today marks the beginning of National Novel Writing Month!

In just 30 days, thousands of people around the world attempt to write 50,000 words of a novel. That breaks down to around 1,700 words per day in the month of November.

In 2022, more than 400,000 writers participated in the “NaNoWriMo” challenge with 51,670 of them reaching the 50,000-word count goal.

Reaching the goal can be difficult, but author Tom Harley Campbell, who grew up in Riverside, shared the following encouragement, “Take a walk, go back to it, keep it going and sooner or later something’s going to click.”

