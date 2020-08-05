‘World’s Longest Yard Sale’ to continue as planned on US 127

The “World’s Longest Yard Sale”, which stretches from Michigan to Alabama along U.S. 127, will go on as planned and is set to go from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9.

Organizers said the 127 Yard Sale is an important event for many of the vendors who participate because it’s where they earn a large portion of their yearly income. U.S. 127 passes through rural communities and helps many of the business along the way, like RV parks, restaurants and campgrounds.

Locally, the route passes through Butler, Darke, Mercer and Preble counties. Organizers have provided a list of “major vendor stops,” with six in Ohio and all within roughly two hours drive.

Van Wert County Fairgrounds (Van Wert, OH)

Tracy’s Country Flea Market (Van Wert, OH)

Niekamp Farm Market (Celina, OH)

Cross’s Campground (Camden, OH)

Pleasant Treasures (Hamilton, OH)

Covered Bridge Antique Mall (Cincinnati, OH)

Though the event is outdoors and allows for social distancing, organizers ask that participants follow state and local guidelines for COVID-19.